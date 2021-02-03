Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 116.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 106.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 803.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter.

LMBS stock opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.55. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $52.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

