Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,766 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,816 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 341.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,357 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,607,000 after purchasing an additional 65,267 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 31,425 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,411,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $205.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.45. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $221.28. The firm has a market cap of $138.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

