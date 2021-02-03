Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $650,000 Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 349,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 15,585 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 109,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 54,595 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 43,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 138,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,347,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,875,000 after purchasing an additional 24,089 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $30.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.94.

