Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

SPHD stock opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.52.

