Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 21.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 60.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $123,883.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,946 shares of company stock worth $1,387,293. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cross Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.48. The company had a trading volume of 131,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,705,542. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average of $34.33. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $38.84.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

