Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.37% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Corsair Gaming, Inc. designs, markets and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems principally in the United States and internationally. Corsair Gaming, Inc. is based in Fremont, California. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CRSR. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Corsair Gaming from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Corsair Gaming from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

CRSR stock traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,314,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.12. Corsair Gaming has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.19 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $8,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,057,807 shares in the company, valued at $107,023,245. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the third quarter worth about $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 809.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

