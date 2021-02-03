Cosmos 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $501.28 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last week, Cosmos has traded up 21% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $8.89 or 0.00024307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and approximately $501.28 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,481.64 or 0.99795816 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00029474 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000259 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000230 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002559 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 48.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 267,572,821 coins and its circulating supply is 209,788,218 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars.

