Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Costamare Inc. operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies. The Company deploys its containership fleet principally under multi-year time charters with leading liner companies that operate regularly scheduled routes between large commercial ports. It also provides a range of shipping services, such as technical support and maintenance, insurance consulting, financial and accounting services. Costamare Inc. is headquartered in Athens, Greece. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costamare from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

NYSE CMRE opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $990.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.18 and a beta of 1.85. Costamare has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $9.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 3.80%. Research analysts expect that Costamare will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Costamare’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Costamare during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costamare during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Costamare by 449.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,667 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Costamare during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Costamare during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 25, 2020, it had a fleet of 75 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 547,000 twenty foot equivalent unit, including 5 vessels under construction. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

