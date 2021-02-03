CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Short Interest Down 21.6% in January

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,700 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the December 31st total of 346,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $890.58.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $920.41 on Wednesday. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $500.24 and a twelve month high of $951.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 123.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $899.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $856.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 804,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,187,000 after purchasing an additional 147,288 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,379,000 after purchasing an additional 109,051 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 383,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 287.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 374,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,683,000 after purchasing an additional 277,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

