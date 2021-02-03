Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,557 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,933 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,825 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.08.

COST stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $356.00. The stock had a trading volume of 91,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $365.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.12. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

