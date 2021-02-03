Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Lifted by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,979 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $355.34. 67,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,570,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $365.45 and a 200 day moving average of $359.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $374,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,774,563.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $323,520.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,755,104.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on COST shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.08.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.