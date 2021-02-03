Covenant Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.83 Million Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,590 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $176.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.05 billion, a PE ratio of -111.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,845 shares in the company, valued at $27,976,447.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

