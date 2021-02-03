Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.40.

COWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Cowen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $712.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.51. Cowen has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cowen by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,810,000 after buying an additional 21,035 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cowen by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Cowen by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 31,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Cowen in the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Cowen in the 3rd quarter worth $1,359,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.