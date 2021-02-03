Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Short Interest Down 15.1% in January

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 724,800 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 853,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of Crane stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $80.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,950. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.24 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.67. Crane has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.22 million. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crane will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Crane from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CR. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth $1,181,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,799,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,752,000 after acquiring an additional 38,262 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

