Creative Planning Acquires 5,011 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,805.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

SCHG opened at $132.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.37. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.25 and a 12-month high of $133.99.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

