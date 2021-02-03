Creative Planning Decreases Stock Position in Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,548,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,323 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Loop Industries were worth $12,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOOP. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Loop Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Loop Industries by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Loop Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $613,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Loop Industries by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LOOP opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 1.19. Loop Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $13.96.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts predict that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LOOP shares. HC Wainwright cut shares of Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.