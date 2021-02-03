Creative Planning Has $10.02 Million Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $10,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 82,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 21,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMP opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $62.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,689.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

