Creative Planning Has $11.78 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Creative Planning lessened its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital increased its holdings in Fiserv by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV stock opened at $110.02 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.86 and its 200-day moving average is $105.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a PE ratio of 83.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist increased their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. CSFB raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.91.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,800 shares in the company, valued at $31,209,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock worth $2,222,913,033 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.