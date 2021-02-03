Creative Planning Has $18.09 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 166,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $18,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $464,648.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,553,370.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total value of $257,408.22. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,063 shares of company stock worth $2,120,836. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $106.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.46. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.53.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

