Credit Suisse Group Lowers Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $265.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $280.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s previous close.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amgen from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $240.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.77 and its 200 day moving average is $238.15.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Amgen by 4,042.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 290 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at $2,904,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

