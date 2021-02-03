Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€28.00” Price Target for Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA)

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) received a €28.00 ($32.94) target price from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IFXA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Nord/LB set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €29.00 ($34.12).

Infineon Technologies AG has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

