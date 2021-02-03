Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$70.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRP. TD Securities reduced their target price on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$62.00 target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$73.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$81.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) to C$65.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.60.

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) stock opened at C$55.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$54.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$57.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.66. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of C$47.05 and a one year high of C$76.58.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.77, for a total transaction of C$512,626.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,929.76. Also, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$56.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,549.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$148,498.99.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

