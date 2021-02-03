Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $354,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 44,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.28.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,894,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.07. The company has a market cap of $187.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.