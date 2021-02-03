Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $8.80 Million Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 188.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,367 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $8,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XT. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:XT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.89. The stock had a trading volume of 616 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,573. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.24. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95.

