Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Purchases 3,621 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Cannae makes up 1.7% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Cannae worth $13,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Cannae during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Cannae during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Cannae by 2,208.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Cannae during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNNE. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cannae in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Cannae stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.24. 12,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,032. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $46.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cannae had a return on equity of 52.16% and a net margin of 184.40%. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.