Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.00.

LMT traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $331.48. 41,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,144,296. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $92.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $344.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.