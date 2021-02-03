Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth $91,977,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 402.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 403.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 127,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.96. The stock had a trading volume of 414,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,614,264. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average of $45.60. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.66 million. DraftKings’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.68.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

