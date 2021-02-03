Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 256.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 316.2% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 378,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,344,000 after acquiring an additional 287,648 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 361,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,096,000 after acquiring an additional 282,188 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 209.9% in the 4th quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,333,000 after acquiring an additional 209,438 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 268,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,282 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.9% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 246,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,801,000 after acquiring an additional 185,006 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $75.95. The company had a trading volume of 31,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,052. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.49. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $78.72.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

