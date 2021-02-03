Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Shares Up 7.7%

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) shares shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.19. 197,977 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 327,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

The stock has a market cap of $264.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.79.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $132.28 million during the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 14.72%.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; sale of grain derivatives, including flour and oil; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; provision of agricultural services; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

