Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.75

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 622448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CR. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$0.55 to C$0.65 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.72.

The firm has a market cap of C$122.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$32.34 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Crew Energy Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,457,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$932,684.16. Also, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,614,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,699,451. Insiders purchased a total of 149,000 shares of company stock valued at $95,058 over the last three months.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

