Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) PT Raised to $1.25

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $0.65 to $1.25 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CWEGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Crew Energy from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial reissued a market perform rating on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Crew Energy from $0.60 to $0.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.63.

Shares of CWEGF opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. Crew Energy has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

