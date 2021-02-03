Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.66

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.66 and last traded at $22.51, with a volume of 55284 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRTO shares. Citigroup lowered Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Criteo from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Criteo from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

