Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.09 and last traded at $19.83. 509,331 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 396,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist raised their price target on Criteo from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 11,502 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 22.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 9,538 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 38.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 10.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

