Critical Contrast: Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) versus StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Autohome alerts:

This table compares Autohome and StoneCo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autohome $1.21 billion 11.60 $459.65 million $4.10 28.99 StoneCo $626.01 million 34.68 $203.54 million $0.70 111.83

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than StoneCo. Autohome is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StoneCo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Autohome has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneCo has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.5% of StoneCo shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Autohome shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Autohome and StoneCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autohome 39.58% 23.40% 18.18% StoneCo 26.05% 9.87% 3.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Autohome and StoneCo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autohome 2 3 5 0 2.30 StoneCo 0 4 7 0 2.64

Autohome presently has a consensus target price of $89.05, indicating a potential downside of 25.07%. StoneCo has a consensus target price of $52.10, indicating a potential downside of 33.44%. Given Autohome’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Autohome is more favorable than StoneCo.

Summary

Autohome beats StoneCo on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services. The company also offers Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform for users to review automotive-related information, purchase coupons offered by automakers for discounts, and make purchases to complete the transaction; data products; and online bidding platform for used automobiles, as well as facilitating transactions of auto-financing and insurance products on its platform. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. Autohome Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Autohome Inc. is a subsidiary of Yun Chen Capital Cayman.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team. As of December 31, 2019, the company served approximately 495,100 clients primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 116 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.