Critical Review: Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) vs. Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP)

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) and Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Masimo has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guided Therapeutics has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Masimo and Guided Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masimo 20.30% 15.75% 13.12% Guided Therapeutics N/A -29.31% 502.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Masimo and Guided Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Masimo 0 2 5 0 2.71 Guided Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Masimo presently has a consensus price target of $262.83, indicating a potential downside of 0.46%. Given Masimo’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Masimo is more favorable than Guided Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Masimo and Guided Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Masimo $937.84 million 15.50 $196.22 million $3.22 82.01 Guided Therapeutics $40,000.00 158.16 -$1.92 million N/A N/A

Masimo has higher revenue and earnings than Guided Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.6% of Masimo shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Masimo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 76.3% of Guided Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Masimo beats Guided Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index. In addition, the company offers SedLine brain function monitoring technology to measure the brain's electrical activity by detecting EEG signals; capnography and gas monitoring products comprising external plug-in-and-measure capnography and gas analyzers, integrated modules, handheld capnograph and capnometer devices, and capnography sampling lines; and O3 regional oximetry for tissue oxygen saturation measurement. Further, it provides Patient SafetyNet, a surveillance, remote monitoring, and clinician notification solution; MyView, a wireless presence-detection system; and connectivity devices. Additionally, the company offers Trace, a patient data visualization and reporting software for Masimo Root and Radical-7 monitors. The company provides its products directly, as well as through distributors and original equipment manufacturers partners to hospitals, emergency medical service providers, physician offices, home care providers, long term care facilities, veterinarians, and consumers. Masimo Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Guided Therapeutics Company Profile

Guided Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light. The company was formerly known as SpectRx, Inc. and changed its name to Guided Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2008. Guided Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

