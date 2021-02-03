CROAT Price Down 27.9% Over Last 7 Days (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Over the last week, CROAT has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar. CROAT has a market capitalization of $154,135.33 and $70.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 71.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 81.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 85,133,881 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

