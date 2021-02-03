Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.33

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.33 and last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 248876 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRON. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.39.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 769,339 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $5,946,990.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,579,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,856,381.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 1,289,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $9,322,000.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,258,689 shares of company stock valued at $16,761,991. Corporate insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 400.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

