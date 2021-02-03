Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.30

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.30 and traded as high as $7.97. Crown Crafts shares last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 23,315 shares changing hands.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Crown Crafts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $21.66 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 77.0% in the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 136,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 59,262 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts in the third quarter valued at about $739,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 17.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 71,431 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the period. 37.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Crafts Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.