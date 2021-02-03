Crown Place VCT (CRWN.L) (LON:CRWN) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Crown Place VCT (CRWN.L) (LON:CRWN)’s share price was down 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 26.75 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 26.75 ($0.35). Approximately 45,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 26,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.38).

The company has a market capitalization of £52.74 million and a PE ratio of 17.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 28.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 29.85.

Crown Place VCT (CRWN.L) Company Profile (LON:CRWN)

Crown Place VCT PLC specializes investments in pubs, health and fitness clubs, cinemas, business services, healthcare, information technology, and environmental sectors. The fund seeks to invest in smaller unquoted companies based in the United Kingdom. The portfolio companies' gross assets must not exceed Â£15 million ($17.39 million) immediately prior to the investment and Â£16 million ($18.55 million) immediately thereafter.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Place VCT (CRWN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Place VCT (CRWN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.