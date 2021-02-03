CSFB Raises ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$45.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its target price increased by analysts at CSFB from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.03% from the stock’s current price.

ACO.X has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ATCO from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.43.

ACO.X traded down C$0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$37.49. The company had a trading volume of 90,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.65, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.30 billion and a PE ratio of 16.02. ATCO has a twelve month low of C$27.72 and a twelve month high of C$54.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.87.

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 2,250 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$38.49 per share, with a total value of C$86,591.93. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,165,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,006,990,811.74.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

