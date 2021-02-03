CSW Industrials (CSWI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CSWI opened at $122.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.37. CSW Industrials has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $127.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Separately, Barrington Research started coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $229,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,393,009.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $273,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,394,134.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $750,585 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

