Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $329.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) will announce $329.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cubic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $312.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $344.80 million. Cubic posted sales of $328.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cubic will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.78. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cubic from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cubic from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Cubic from $57.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cubic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cubic by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 9,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in Cubic by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 48,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cubic by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cubic by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Cubic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period.

CUB traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,644. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -476.46 and a beta of 0.89. Cubic has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.06.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

