Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) shares traded up 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.52 and last traded at $14.46. 302,771 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 317,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

CUE has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $451.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.26.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 1,142.70%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kenneth Pienta bought 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $40,990.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,720 shares in the company, valued at $71,130.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 76.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 38,272 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 144,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 58,279 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 148.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 86.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 15,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CUE)

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.