Cullinan Management (NASDAQ:CGEM) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cullinan Management (NASDAQ:CGEM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cullinan Management in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cullinan Management in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CGEM stock opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. Cullinan Management has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

About Cullinan Management

Cullinan Oncology, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

