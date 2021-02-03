CureVac’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on February 10th (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac’s (NASDAQ:CVAC) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, February 10th. CureVac had issued 13,333,333 shares in its public offering on August 14th. The total size of the offering was $213,333,328 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of CureVac’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

CVAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CureVac from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CureVac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Shares of CVAC opened at $98.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.35. CureVac has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $151.80.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($54.37) by $54.13. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CureVac will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the third quarter worth approximately $457,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the third quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the third quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

