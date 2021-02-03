Curio (CUR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $587,635.63

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Curio has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Curio has a total market cap of $587,635.63 and $21,528.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curio token can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000871 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Curio alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00068007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.18 or 0.00900770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005893 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00047837 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00039938 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,720.34 or 0.04650989 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00020065 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014835 BTC.

Curio Token Profile

Curio (CUR) is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curio’s official website is curioinvest.com. Curio’s official message board is blog.curioinvest.com.

Curio Token Trading

Curio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.