Curtis Advisory Group LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 69.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMF. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF remained flat at $$63.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 73,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,336. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.59. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $63.23.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

