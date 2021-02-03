Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $672.07 Million

Brokerages expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to post sales of $672.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $661.00 million and the highest is $684.30 million. Curtiss-Wright reported sales of $655.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Curtiss-Wright.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. TheStreet raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.40.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,446,272. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $575,000 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,846,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,160,000 after buying an additional 637,107 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 4,746.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,011,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 990,839 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $115,104,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 357.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 487,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,504,000 after buying an additional 381,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 331.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 312,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,114,000 after buying an additional 239,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.08. 182,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,894. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.72 and its 200-day moving average is $104.22. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.52. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $149.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

