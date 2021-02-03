CVCoin (CVN) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 1,024.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $18,673.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CVCoin has traded 96.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CVCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00056136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00139626 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00065506 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00237946 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 73.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00071361 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00039761 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network.

CVCoin Token Trading

CVCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

