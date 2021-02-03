CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,443 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 0.7% of Intersect Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $73.26. 298,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,717,286. The stock has a market cap of $95.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.35. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,218,750. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

